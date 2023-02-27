Three youths are in custody and one person is still at large after an aggravated robbery of a convenience store in West Auckland this evening.

A local told the Herald it took place at the Kaurilands Superette on Atkinson Rd in Titirangi.

The four offenders began their assault about 5.30pm, police said, and are alleged to have attacked one of the store’s owners.

Three fled the scene in a stolen vehicle with several items, including cigarettes and the cash register.

One offender, however, was unsuccessful in escaping and was held in the store by a member of the public before being apprehended by police.

Two offenders were found by police at an address on Westward Ho Rd in Glen Eden and were arrested “without further incident”, a police spokesperson said.

The three arrested youths have since been referred to Youth Aid while police continue to make inquiries into the person at large.

Police urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Atkinson Rd about 5.30pm and witnessed the incident to call 105, and quote event number P053795530, or people can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







