Armed police swarm west Auckland’s Henderson, cop car hit by gunfire. Video / Supplied

Dramatic photos show blast damage in a police car just centimetres from a steering wheel while shattered glass is strewn across the front passenger seat after police were targeted by a gunman during a rampage across West Auckland this morning.

An unmarked police vehicle on Seymour Dr in Sunnyvale is bearing a large hole on its right front pillar, with the wing mirror wrecked and glass from the window obliterated, with shards blown across the front console and seats.

Beside the car’s front driver door, a large pool of broken glass covers the road.

A driver's door left damaged by a gunshot after a man opened fire on police in West Auckland. Photo / Katie Harris

Pellet damage is visible on the car’s front windscreen pillar, with the aluminium surround left badly dented.

The ammunition’s impact is at head height, just centimetres from the driver’s wheel.

This afternoon the vehicle remained parked on the suburban street where it came under fire this morning.

An unmarked police car with its front driver window blown out after being hit by a shotgun blast this morning. Photo / Katie Harris

At least two vehicles were left sporting damage from gunfire this morning.

The rear door of a second police car was also left with substantial pellet damage.

The vehicle remained near the roundabout on Alderman Dr, in Henderson some 3km away, where it was fired on during this morning’s chase.

A patrol car with up to 50 shotgun pellets sprayed over the rear passenger door during this morning's police chase. Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed a man was shot at Henderson police station after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm.

He was challenged by armed police and was shot.

Police say that just after 10am, a man attempted to rob a Henderson Valley petrol station at gunpoint.

Police immediately responded and tracked a vehicle of interest.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said on multiple occasions this man has fired shots at police.

Two Armourguard vehicles can be seen parked in the forecourt after a man fired shots during an attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Photo / Supplied

Police said the man then drove to the police station, where he got out holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff.

“The man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot,” said Hassan.

“First aid is currently being provided to this man. Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.”







