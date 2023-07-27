Terrified students were told to “lie down and get under the desks” as Rutherford College and Rutherford Preschool were plunged into a nearly three-hour lockdown sparked by a threatening phone call.

At 11.22am, the school received a threatening call saying an armed person would be at the school at any moment.

Armed police descended on the school and neighbouring childcare centre, while the Ministry of Education advised three other schools and seven other early childhood centres in the area to go into lockdown as a precaution.

A Rutherford College student said she was right next to her class when the lockdown bell rang and her teacher told everyone to get inside.

“Students rushed in. We were told to lie down and get under the desks. Our teacher closed the curtains and locked the doors. Everyone was definitely nervous, confused and worried,” she said.

“It’s scary. Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

She said students stayed still and quiet during the three-hour ordeal, with many people sleeping or playing games on their phones to pass the time.

A second Rutherford College student said they heard the lockdown bell as the morning tea break was ending.

”We were told to go under our desks. People were rushing into classes - it was really scary.

”People were messaging their parents. We had very little information about what was going on.”

Armed police outside Rutherford College, which is in lockdown. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A third Rutherford College student inside the locked-down school told the Herald: “This is a very scary experience for me and my classmates; this is our first time. The only thing that we have been told is that we have to be in lockdown and stay quiet.

“The teachers are super-strict, [telling] students to stay under the desk. They are doing a really good job of keeping everything under control.”

At nearby Te Atatū Intermediate, which was also locked down, a student described the scary scene as they all took cover under their desks.

She said morning tea had just ended and pupils were in class when a bell rang alerting them to go into lockdown.

”At first we thought it was a drill until our principal, over the speakers, alerted us it was in fact not. As soon as we heard the bell we rushed under our desks, [and were] very scared as this had never happened before.”

She said she was concerned for the safety of family and friends at Rutherford College during the ordeal.

Police confirmed a verbal threat was made over the phone towards Rutherford College this morning, prompting the school to go into a precautionary lockdown and armed police to be called to the area.

Officers carrying rifles guarded the entrance to the school while police investigated the threat.

The lockdown was lifted soon after 2pm.

Armed police stand guard outside an entrance to Rutherford College after a threat was made to the school this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said they were still investigating the phone call but had established there was no immediate risk.

“These matters are taken seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming for parents and the community,” a police spokesman said.

Officers would remain at the school this afternoon to provide reassurance.

Rutherford College announced the lockdown was over and everyone was safe and accounted for.

“Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions,” Rutherford College principal Gary Moore said. “I would like to personally thank you for your support and trust during this difficult time.”

He said any parents wanting to pick up their children early need to go to reception.

The school had asked parents not to call or go to the school during the lockdown, but some anxious parents waited outside the school in the rain.

One parent at the scene said they received a text message at 11.53am about the school going into lockdown.

”You hear about these things happening in the States, not here,” she said.

“I just am very anxious. There was a threat of someone coming down and shooting. A threatening phone call.”

An armed police officer stands guard outside Rutherford College, which was earlier in lockdown. Photo / Akula Sharma

The Ministry of Education advised Te Atatū Intermediate, Matipo School and Rutherford Primary School to also go into lockdown as a precaution.

The same advice was given to early childhood centres BestStart Te Atatū, BestStart Te Atatū Rd, Fetufa Tokelau Akoga Kamata Early Childhood Centre, Go Bananas Childcare, Te Atatū Peninsula Kindergarten, Te Atatū Village Kindergarten and Kōhanga Reo o Te Kōtuku.

“We will continue to work with the police and will be supporting the schools and early learning services as the situation unfolds,” the Ministry of Education said.

Earlier lockdown at Manurewa High School

Alfriston College in Manurewa was also placed in lockdown for about 30 minutes earlier this morning.

Police said there was a report of a person with a gun in the wider Randwick Park area, but that had not been substantiated.

The school was now operating as normal again.