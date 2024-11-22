“The arrest followed a short investigation into a scam targeting elderly victims, which involved fraudulent emails purporting to be from the victims’ bank, requiring the victim to contact the bank via phone.”

Bunting said the emails included a fictitious phone number connected to the scam.

Three victims have been identified so far and have lost more than $200,000.

“As part of Fraud Awareness Week, this is a timely reminder for the community to be vigilant when it comes to emails and banking,” Bunting said.

“We encourage everyone to scrutinise emails to confirm the sender and to contact your bank on a verified phone number or go into a branch.

“Never give your passwords or PIN numbers to anyone, banks will not ask for them over the phone or email and be sure you share these messages with elderly family and friends who are vulnerable to fraud.”

He said there were steps anyone who feels they may have been a victim of fraud can take.

“It’s important to contact your bank first, then police, as soon as you realise you’ve been the victim of fraud, to give us the best chance of catching the offender and helping you recover your losses.”