West Auckland powerline explodes, knocking out power to New Lynn for hours

A West Auckland powerline exploded, knocking out power to New Lynn for several hours. Video / Supplied

There were dramatic scenes on Gardner Ave yesterday evening as a power pole exploded, plunging parts of New Lynn into darkness for hours.

The explosion happened near the end of Malu Garcia’s driveway around 5pm, and surrounding homes were in complete darkness for hours.

She initially noticed something flickering out of the corner of her eye while in her driveway.

“I at first thought was a lightning rod,” she told the Herald. “It was flickering for around ten minutes.”

“All of a sudden it started to spark even more,” she said. “It was like New Year’s Eve.”

Power pole explosion on Gardner Ave, New Lynn. Photo / Malu Garcia

Eventually, the power pole exploded and the surrounding wire leading towards the houses on the street started to burn.

However, a real danger remained from sparks from the explosion falling on to the nearby wet trees.

Firefighters eventually arrived, but were hamstrung by the live wires on the road.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed all they could do was set up a safe perimeter and redirect traffic while they waited for Vector to arrive.

Garcia had been concerned about how the lack of power may affect her neighbours during a cold night.

“My house is warm, but the other homes aren’t as warm so I don’t know how they’re going to fair with the blackout.”

Vector Energy has been approached for comment.











