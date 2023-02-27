The man found dead following a day-long armed standoff in West Auckland on Friday has been named as 39-year-old Trinity Duffy. Photo / Jason Oxenham/Facebook

The man found dead following a day-long armed standoff in West Auckland on Friday has been named as 39-year-old Trinity Duffy.

Duffy, also known as James Helu, is being remembered by family as a loving father of four children and a friend of many.

The standoff began after shots were fired at police as they executed a search warrant for a gang member wanted for serious offending.

Armed police swarmed Henderson, closing roads and locking down a nearby school.

Armed police diverted pedestrians and traffic at Vitasovich Avenue in Henderson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said police arrived at the Newington Rd address about 7am on Friday to carry out a pre-planned search warrant for a gang member wanted for arrest for serious offending.

“Upon arrival, our staff were met with extreme hostility from the subject of the search warrant and a number of shots were discharged towards police staff. Cordons were immediately put in place as a result, with some residents in the immediate vicinity evacuated as a precaution.

“Throughout the day police have been attempting to communicate with the man inside the address. Despite these attempts, the man has repeatedly refused to engage with our staff.”

An armed police cordon on the corner of View Road and Railside Ave in Henderson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Late on Friday afternoon, the armed offenders squad entered the address and located the man dead inside.

“An investigation will now commence into the man’s death on behalf of the Coroner. The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also be advised, as is standard procedure.

“Police would like to acknowledge the Henderson community for their co-operation and understanding, as they were disrupted by the cordons in place throughout the day. These cordons were put in place for the safety of the public and our police staff operating in the area.

