West Auckland man charged with over 40 counts of burglary, theft

During police investigations into a burglary, officers matched fingerprints from the scene to the alleged offender, who has an extensive criminal history. Photo / NZME

Auckland police have arrested a 27-year-old man for over 40 counts of burglary and other charges.

Police arrested the man after responding to a burglary of a commercial building on South Titirangi Rd on October 27.

During the investigation, police matched fingerprints from the scene to the alleged offender, who has an extensive criminal history.

He was arrested yesterday at an address in Green Bay.

“This is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities,” Waitemata West District area commander Inspector Jason Edwards said.

Police used CCTV footage to link the alleged offender with other burglaries and thefts around West Auckland.

“With the help of our New Lynn-based team, Constable Ben Ferguson was able to link the alleged offender to a host of other burglaries and thefts in the area and take him into custody within two days of being tasked with the job,” Edwards said.

The alleged offender appeared in Waitakere District Court this morning, facing over 40 charges of burglary and theft.