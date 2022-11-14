Police are appealing for information on these suspects who they believe carried out a targeted arson attack on the Shri Ram Mandir Hindu Temple, West Auckland. Photo / NZPolice

A Hindu temple in West Auckland was “targeted” in an arson attack when offenders broke in and attempted to set it alight while people were sleeping inside, say police.

Two masked individuals in dark clothing broke into the Shri Ram Mindir temple in Henderson on the night of October 21 after jumping the fence on Brick St, police said.

Pravin Kumar, the managing trustee of the temple, took to Facebook earlier this month and explained that the two offenders hid under a table to evade sensors before pouring an accelerant over the ground floor of the temple’s dining hall.

They then attempted to set the building on fire.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a suspicious fire at the address on Brick St at about 1.30am and they understand this was a “targeted attack”.

“While the fire caused moderate damage to the building, there were people sleeping inside at the time and this incident could have ended in serious injury or loss of life,” the spokesperson said.

“It was extremely fortunate the fire was extinguished before this critical harm was caused.”

Kumar said he is “very, very concerned” for his community, and he is unsure of the motives for the attack.

Te Atatu MP Phil Twyford joined Kumar in the social media video to urge those with information on the attack to come forward.

“I think this is really shocking and despicable,” Twyford said.

“It is a terrible thing that people would try set fire to a place of worship like this temple, it’s not just of religion for people of the Hindu faith, this temple is a community centre.

“If you know anything at all that might help police with their investigation into the terrible act that took place here, please come forward and do what you can to help.”

Police have released pictures of the two suspects, wearing black clothes, masks and carrying a red bag and jerrycan, in hopes the public might have seen them the night of the attack.

If you have information that might be able to help with the investigation, the police ask that you call 105 and reference file number 221022/5680.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.