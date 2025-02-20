“Students complained they were struggling to breathe in the heat and were close to passing out.”

A Massey High School parent posted to Facebook her son’s claims the school route 13 bus – operated by Ritchies – had issues with its air conditioning and was blowing hot air until it came into Waimauku.

“He was bright red and dripping with sweat,” she said.

“I made him drink electrolyte water when we got home because he looked like he was gonna [sic] pass out.”

Massey High School. Photo / NZME

Massey High School principal Alastair Fairley told the Herald the school was aware of complaints from parents and students.

“We have a mix of school-administered and MoE bus routes, both of which are serviced by Ritchies buses,” he said.

“We pay for bus 13, parents have been advised to raise issues with Ritchies directly to support our demands for greater capacity and more suitable buses.

“We have now been provided with assurances from Ritchies that these demands will be met, we will monitor that situation very closely as our students deserve the same quality [of] transport.”

Ministry of Education school transport group manager James Meffan said the ministry has spoken to Massey High School.

“They inform us that they are aware of the complaints about their school bus service and are following up with their school bus operator about the concerns raised.”

Ritchies’ director of people, safety and culture, Sharon Scott, told the Herald the business took health and safety concerns very seriously and ensured they were followed up on.

“We are working with Massey High School at how we streamline services to cope with the peak demand,” she said.

“In terms of air conditioning units, we regularly maintain these but if we become aware of a fault we ensure this is repaired.”

