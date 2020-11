Plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the site of the fire. Photo / Supplied

Thick black smoke can be seen around parts of West Auckland as a result of a fire in a populated residential area.

It's believed the blaze is around Redwood Drive in Massey.

Sharon Whitcombe, who lives nearby, said she could smell "strong smoke" and saw "massive thick black smoke".

She also heard a bang.

There is speculation over whether a house, car or bush is on fire.

More to come.