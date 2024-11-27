Stephanie and Brendon Deacon and their two children, aged 5 and 7.
A West Auckland family cannot fathom how nine neighbouring properties are being demolished after being deemed uninhabitable following last year’s floods ... but their house is not.
Stephanie and Brendon Deacon say there is no sensible reason to differentiate their family home at Pinotage Place from neighbouring houses, and engaged a lawyer who says Auckland Council’s decision is illogical.
The council has evaluated their home as Category 1, which means it doesn’t qualify for financial assistance from the joint Council-Government’s $2 billion storm recovery fund.
The council has deemed neighbouring houses as Category 3, which means there is ‘an intolerable risk to life’ from future storms and owners are eligible for a buyout and removal.