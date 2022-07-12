Police are investigating the sudden death of a person in West Auckland on Sunday night. Video / Supplied

A man who was charged with murder in West Auckland last month can now be identified.

Name suppression lapsed this morning for Paul Anthony Chapman.

The 47-year-old appeared for the first time in the High Court at Auckland, where Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date for October 2023.

Police and St John paramedics respond to an incident in Ranui, West Auckland, on 19 June. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Defence lawyer Nick Chisnall entered a not guilty plea on Chapman's behalf as the defendant sat beside him in the dock. The lawyer also confirmed that there would be no further application to extend interim name suppression.

Emergency responders found Albany resident Lev Nemkin, 27, dead at a Station Rd property in Ranui on June 19.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie initially described the death as unexplained but the inquiries quickly shifted to a homicide investigation and Chapman was arrested four days later.

Goldie said after Chapman's arrest that police were not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.