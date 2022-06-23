West Auckland death: Murder charge after man died at Ranui home

Thousands killed in Afghanistan earthquake, the worst time for first-home buyers in 65 years and aged care health and safety at risk with understaffing in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man is to appear in the Waitakere District Court today charged with the murder of a man in Ranui at the weekend.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said police investigating the death have today charged a 47-year-old man with the killing.

Emergency services were called around 10pm on Sunday to a Ranui Station Rd property following a sudden death.

Police said the man who died was Lev Nemkin, 27, of Albany.

Goldie had said his death was being treated as unexplained while initial inquiries were carried out.

"A homicide inquiry was subsequently launched and a 47-year-old man has been arrested this morning," Goldie said today.

"He has been charged with murder and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court today."

She said police wanted to reassure the wider Ranui community that they were not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

"Police inquiries are ongoing however as the matter is now before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further," she said.