Three people have been injured and a road has been closed after a serious crash in rural West Auckland.

The crash between two vehicles happened near the intersection of South Head and Evans Rds.

Police said they were called to the scene at 9.51am.

Three people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition and two others in moderate condition.

South Head Rd is now closed in both directions.

“Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays or to avoid the area if possible,” police said in a statement.

“The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.”