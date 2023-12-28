A FENZ spokesperson said crews arrived around 12:30 this morning to find a well-involved fire on the ground floor of the Avondale Jockey Club. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A large West Auckland jockey club’s grandstand has been damaged in an overnight fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said they attended the large fire at Avondale Jockey Club in West Auckland overnight with 19 crews battling flames.

Nearly 20 fire crews were called to battle the blaze in the Avondale Jockey Club grandstand.

A FENZ spokesperson said crews arrived at the Elm St address around 12:30am to find a well-involved fire on the ground floor of the grandstand.

“They sent 19 vehicles to assist with putting the blaze out.

“Fire investigators have been on scene and two trucks are still there checking for any hot spots.”

It is unclear at this stage if the fire was deliberately lit.

Firefighters set up a staging area in the Avondale Jockey Club carpark.



