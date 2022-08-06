Castle Court Motel in Wellsford off State Highway 1 caught on fire early Saturday morning. Photo / Supplied

A person has been taken into custody after a room at Wellsford's Castle Court Motel caught fire early this morning.

Motel owner Grant Kerriski said he woke to guests bashing on his door shortly before 5am screaming the room next to them was on fire.

He said police and Fire and Emergency crews arrived at the motel - located off State Highway 1 in Wellsford - within 10 minutes and were able to put out the blaze fairly quickly.

However, Kerriski said, the room was now "completely burned".

"The ceiling is damaged, everything in there has been burnt. It's annoying as there's a lot to clean up."

Fortunately, no one was staying in the room last night, he said.

"The guests who were staying in the room next door were a bit stressed."

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances.