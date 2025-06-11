Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel down to one lane after armed police stop

Police conducted an armed stop in the Terrace Tunnel on Wednesday. Photo / RNZ

Police conducted an armed stop in the Terrace Tunnel on Wednesday. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The Terrace Tunnel on State Highway 1 in Wellington is down to one northbound lane after an armed police stop.

Police say about 11.30am on Wednesday they received a report of a person pointing a firearm at another member of the public in Kilbirnie.

Police said they followed a vehicle of interest travelling north towards the Terrace Tunnel where an armed stop was conducted.

The northbound side of the Terrace Tunnel was temporarily closed but has now reopened to one one lane.