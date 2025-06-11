Advertisement
Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel down to one lane after armed police stop

Police conducted an armed stop in the Terrace Tunnel on Wednesday. Photo / RNZ

The Terrace Tunnel on State Highway 1 in Wellington is down to one northbound lane after an armed police stop.

Police say about 11.30am on Wednesday they received a report of a person pointing a firearm at another member of the public in Kilbirnie.

