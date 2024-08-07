Tricia and Stewart Macpherson at home in Waikanae. Photo / David Haxton
Stewart and Tricia Macpherson, a dynamic duo renowned for their decades-long contribution to the international concert scene, have once again made a significant cultural impact by securing an extraordinary Banksy art exhibition for Wellington.
This pre-Christmas spectacle, set to run daily from 10am between November 28 and January 20, will showcase over 150 authenticated Banksy artworks, transported directly from London to the Tākina convention and exhibition centre.
Banksy, the enigmatic England-based street artist whose identity remains shrouded in mystery, is globally celebrated for his distinctive stencil works and satirical art, often imbued with potent political and social commentary.
In 2018, Stewart and Tricia helped facilitate a Banksy exhibition in Auckland which was very successful, and subsequently seen around the world in about 15 countries.
The couple, working with the same curator, have helped secure a second exhibition, featuring different Banksy artworks, for Wellington.
“There are over 150 works, both originals, and specialised prints, and other things including videos of people who have worked with him including an ex-girlfriend when he was doing his initial stencils.
“There are unusual items that aren’t just prints or works, that are in some way or another involved with Banksy.
“The exhibition, by the same curator, is currently in London before it comes exclusively to Wellington.
“It will be the first time in this part of the world, and it’s also exciting because it’s part of the new exhibition centre in Wellington.
“We have it for a limited period of time, for about seven weeks, and then it goes off to some other location.”
He hoped people would be attracted to the exhibition.
“It’s quite unique.”
Tricia added, “The curator does it very well.”
She said the exhibition, called The Art of Banksy, would be family-orientated.
“Last time, at the Banksy exhibition in Auckland, one of the things we did, which was very successful, was children under 12 free, with a paying adult.
“There’s now a pattern of big exhibitions occurring at the centre and this will certainly add to it.”
Tricia said the current exhibition at Tākina was Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder, and there was “an interesting exhibition, which we can’t name, following the Banksy exhibition”.
“They are setting themselves up beautifully, and the team that we’ve got to work with is superb.”
Stewart said the Banksy exhibition would work in conjunction with Te Papa which would have “a totally different but artistic exhibition, so there will be some cross-pollination – people can go from one to the other”.
The Macphersons are well-known as the owners of the Stetson Group, which has been presenting and producing shows around New Zealand and the world since they founded it in 1973.
In addition to musicals, they have worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, earning a reputation for being one of the best in the business, and their work has had a significant impact on New Zealand’s entertainment sector.