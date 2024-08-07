Flame Thrower, by Banksy.

“There is a curator who puts all this together,” Stewart explained.

“He goes to actual owners of Banksy works, and has some financial arrangement which we’re not familiar with, by which he acquires them for a period of time before he gives them back to the owners.

“In the intervening time, Banksy has done a whole lot more artwork so there are far more works than we had in Auckland.

“There are over 150 works, both originals, and specialised prints, and other things including videos of people who have worked with him including an ex-girlfriend when he was doing his initial stencils.

“There are unusual items that aren’t just prints or works, that are in some way or another involved with Banksy.

“The exhibition, by the same curator, is currently in London before it comes exclusively to Wellington.

Tricia and Stewart Macpherson are helping present a Banksy exhibition in Wellington. Photo / David Haxton

“It will be the first time in this part of the world, and it’s also exciting because it’s part of the new exhibition centre in Wellington.

“We have it for a limited period of time, for about seven weeks, and then it goes off to some other location.”

He hoped people would be attracted to the exhibition.

“It’s quite unique.”

Tricia added, “The curator does it very well.”

She said the exhibition, called The Art of Banksy, would be family-orientated.

“Last time, at the Banksy exhibition in Auckland, one of the things we did, which was very successful, was children under 12 free, with a paying adult.

“We had amazing children wanting to copy and draw which was great.”

Girl with Balloon, by Banksy.

Stewart added, “Adults anecdotally said ‘we couldn’t have come if we had to find babysitters’ but ‘we can bring the kids – and we will enjoy it, and they will enjoy it’.”

Another special thing, that was introduced in Auckland, and would happen in Wellington, was ticket holders could come anytime during the exhibition period.

“You’re not buying for a particular day or time,” Tricia clarified.

Stewart said the exhibition coming to the capital “would be great”.

“The Wellington City Council [which owns Tākina] have embraced it.

“There’s now a pattern of big exhibitions occurring at the centre and this will certainly add to it.”

A promotional poster for an upcoming Banksy exhibition.

Tricia said the current exhibition at Tākina was Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder, and there was “an interesting exhibition, which we can’t name, following the Banksy exhibition”.

“They are setting themselves up beautifully, and the team that we’ve got to work with is superb.”

Stewart said the Banksy exhibition would work in conjunction with Te Papa which would have “a totally different but artistic exhibition, so there will be some cross-pollination – people can go from one to the other”.

The Macphersons are well-known as the owners of the Stetson Group, which has been presenting and producing shows around New Zealand and the world since they founded it in 1973.

In addition to musicals, they have worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, earning a reputation for being one of the best in the business, and their work has had a significant impact on New Zealand’s entertainment sector.



