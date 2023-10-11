Wellington Railway Station. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The New World at Wellington’s central railway station will close next year after the lease could not be renewed.

The supermarket posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

“We wanted to let you know that sadly, New World Railway Metro, will be closing at the end of March 2024.

“The property is leased and unfortunately, despite best efforts, we’ve not been able to renew the lease.”

KiwiRail has been approached for comment.

New World Metro Railway expressed disappointment on social media, especially for the team who did a fantastic job for customers every day.

“Rest assured we’ll be doing the very best that we can to support the team into roles in other nearby stores.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.