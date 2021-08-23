Wellingtonian dinosaur brings smiles to the capital during lockdown

The dinosaur was spotted crossing the road on a quiet Wellington street last week. Photo / Twitter

A Wellingtonian dressed as a dinosaur has been bringing smiles to the capital during lockdown.

The dinosaur was spotted on Wellington streets last week, and later in the supermarket.

Wellington City Mission shared a video of the dinosaur last Thursday, on day two of lockdown, as it crossed the road on a Wellington street.

Thank you so much to this wonderful Wellingtonian who gave us a real laugh this morning! As we head into our day caring for the most vulnerable in our community – this was a great start! 🦖😂 pic.twitter.com/xUsXToU4E8 — The Wellington City Mission (@WgtnCityMission) August 18, 2021

The dinosaur can be seen checking the quiet street carefully before crossing, holding a shopping bag.

Later that day a video of the dinosaur spotted New World in Newtown was shared to Facebook page Vic Deals.

The wearer of the dinosaur costume is yet to be identified.