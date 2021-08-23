Wellingtonian dinosaur brings smiles to the capital during lockdown

A Wellingtonian dressed as a dinosaur has been bringing smiles to the capital during lockdown.
The dinosaur was spotted on Wellington streets last week, and later in the supermarket.
Wellington City Mission shared a video of the dinosaur last Thursday, on day two of lockdown, as it crossed the road on a Wellington street.
The dinosaur can be seen checking the quiet street carefully before crossing, holding a shopping bag.
Later that day a video of the dinosaur spotted New World in Newtown was shared to Facebook page Vic Deals.
The wearer of the dinosaur costume is yet to be identified.