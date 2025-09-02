Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Woman beaten unconscious by youths in Lower Hutt after altercation in store

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald Live: Police Commissioner Richard Chambers on retail crime

A Lower Hutt woman was beaten unconscious by a group of youths after she tried to follow them from her store to point them out to police.

The woman, who did not want her name used, was working as the manager at the Japan Mart on High St on Saturday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save