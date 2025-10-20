The Government’s plan includes improved walking and cycling facilities, with a separated shared path through the new parallel tunnel, and the demolition of the current path in the existing tunnel to widen lanes for traffic.

NZTA has released a mock-up design for the new planned Mt Victoria tunnel as part of the SH1 Wellington improvements.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the current roading layout “causes frustration and delay to people just trying to live their lives and go about their day”.

During the 2023 election campaign, National campaigned on scrapping LGWM but continuing work on a new tunnel.

Party leader Christopher Luxon told media during the campaign that construction of the project would begin “probably about the mid to end point” of a National-led government’s first term.

Bishop said the project would seek to be fast-tracked and all documentation for the tunnels and wider roading improvements will be submitted by July next year.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop emphasised that the revised plan goes beyond a second Mt Victoria tunnel to include a duplicate Terrace tunnel and three-laning on Vivian St. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Work will begin in 2026, Bishop said.

“It’s not just a second Mt Victoria tunnel, I want to stress that,” Bishop said, “it’s a duplicate Terrace tunnel, it’s three-laning down Vivian St so no longer, if the project goes ahead, no longer will you be able to park on Vivian St, which frankly I think is ridiculous, so it will be a road, which is actually what it should be.”

It also includes grade separation for local traffic and SH1 traffic around the Basin Reserve, he said.

On the decision to toll the roads, Bishop said it brings in a revenue stream to allow for the investment, as well as ongoing revenue for maintenance.

NZTA said public consultation would be undertaken on tolling once construction funding is confirmed.

The Wellington works have been announced within a $1.2b package to progress the Government’s pipeline of road transport infrastructure investments.

It includes Sections 2 and 3 of the Northland Expressway, Auckland’s East West Link, Hamilton Southern Links, Petone to Grenada and Cross Valley Link, and the Hope Bypass.

The State Highway 1 Mt Victoria Tunnel in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National’s 2023 estimate for a second Mt Victoria tunnel and Basin Reserve improvements was $2.2b.

The Government last year began looking into the option of a long tunnel under the city but that plan was scrapped, with Simeon Brown, then the Transport Minister, telling the Herald the mega-tunnel was unaffordable at an estimated cost of about $8b.

The Herald revealed last month that $7 million had been spent on consultants and contractors for the work.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.