Wellington

Wellington transport upgrade: Second Mt Victoria tunnel, tolls proposed in $3.8b plan

Ethan Manera
Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government has unveiled its plans for a long-promised second Mt Victoria tunnel, as well as a duplicate Terrace tunnel and an extra lane through the city, at a forecast cost of between $2.9-$3.8 billion.

The new roads, which will likely be tolled, were announced today as part of the

