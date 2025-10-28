Advertisement
Wellington
Updated

Wellington Mayor-elect Andrew Little picks Ben McNulty for deputy

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
Andrew Little outlines his priorities as Wellington’s new mayor.

Incoming Wellington Mayor Andrew Little has announced second-term Labour ally Ben McNulty as his deputy mayor, but only for a half-term appointment.

“I’ve been impressed with Ben’s grasp of the important issues facing Wellington, such as housing affordability, transport and community facilities,” Little said at the announcement this afternoon.

