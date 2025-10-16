Bloxham, who was running for the mayoralty at the time, was driving south on the motorway. He was heading towards a police incident at the Terrace Tunnel to get content for his media company, the Wellington Live Facebook page.
He approached a roadblock set up by police near the tunnel.
Constable Jake Gibbs, a witness in the hearing, was packing up the cordon when he said Bloxham’s branded car approached.
Bloxham appeared to be using his phone while driving, so Gibbs said he put on his lights and sirens and began following.
Bloxham admitted using his phone to take a photo while driving.
Police alleged he was signalled to stop, but he continued to The Terrace.
Further up The Terrace, Bloxham pulled into a driveway and did a U-turn. Gibbs told him to stop, but Bloxham continued driving before pulling into another driveway. He continued to hold and operate his phone throughout the pursuit, police alleged.
Gibbs said there were “plenty” of available places where Bloxham could have pulled over, but did not.
Bloxham disputed this, saying he did not realise the police car behind him was trying to pull him over. Instead, he thought they were heading to the same incident he was.
“As soon as I realised he was for me, I did a U-turn and went into the driveway,” he told the court.
He rejected the idea that there were any spaces to pull over, saying, “It was chocka.”
Gibbs said many other cars were pulling over and making way for police.
Gibbs said that, once Bloxham got out of his car, he walked towards him before walking away again. Gibbs asked for his driver’s licence, which Bloxham refused, allegedly continuing to walk away while saying he had somewhere he needed to be.
“Good on the Wellington police. They have a hard job, and I’m really, really, really dramatically excited that it worked out positively for everyone.
“I’ve learned my lesson about touching the phone, and good luck to [mayor-elect] Andrew Little.”
He said it was “frustrating to have to go to court five times” on the charge, with hearings adjourned multiple times, and he encouraged others to challenge police charges if they believed they were the victims of injustice.
His arrest first came to public attention after he posted on a Wainuiomata community Facebook page detailing the incident.
“Yesterday I got pulled over, arrested for failing to stop after he said I was driving dangerously, thrown in the back of a Skoda and my car was impounded fir [sic] 6 months,” the post, from Bloxham’s personal Facebook account, read.
“The copper cuffed me so hard my wrists nearly bled, and I can hardly feel my thumbs nearly 24 hrs later.