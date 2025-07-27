Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Wellington City Councillors more complained about than elected officials in other main centres

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has decided to place a Crown observer on Wellington City Council following its decision to reopen its long-term plan. Video / NZ Herald

Allegations of inappropriate, aggressive, and threatening behaviour have been levelled at Wellington City Councillors by their own colleagues, with elected officials in the capital more complained about than councillors in any other main centre.

Wellington City Council has recorded six official complaints from staff regarding the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save