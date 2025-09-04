It includes ensuring rainbow communities have access to safe public places and council staff are educated on inclusive operations.

The plan has been developed within existing work programmes so no extra funding will be required, a council spokesman said in a statement.

Recent Census data shows Wellington is the city with the highest proportion of people identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex or queer – 11.3% of Wellington’s adult population indicated they were LGBTIQ+ or rainbow.

After Wellington, the cities with the highest proportions were Dunedin (7.3%), Christchurch (6%), Palmerston North (5.8%) and Hamilton (5.6%).

Bryan Patchett of the Takatāpui Rainbow Advisory Council, told councillors at a meeting today that the rainbow community is a “substantial and significant” community in the city.

“It’s not all rosy, it’s a difficult time for many rainbow people in New Zealand and also in Wellington.”

Patchett said young people face higher levels of homelessness and housing insecurity, and transgender and non-binary people are facing increased hostility.

Patchett also said his community is under attack from “some religious institutional and political leaders and some in the media”.

“I really do look to this council and this city as a place where we can create some safety for the community,” he said.

He said for rainbow people all over the world, cities are important places for people to come to find themselves.

Jade Musther of Cahoots Workshop, a local community space exclusively for women and gender-diverse people, told the council the plan was an important step for the council.

Musther described Wellington as the “queer Mecca” of New Zealand and said rainbow people have a “mixed bag” of experiences in the city, and while they are more safe in the capital than elsewhere, they are still often unsafe.

Musther said she is “really impressed” with the action plan, “it rings so true and it feels so reflective of our experiences”.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has celebrated the plan, saying on social media the city’s rainbow community has “played a huge role in shaping our city’s history, culture, and creativity”.

Justin Lester painting Wellington's rainbow crossing in October 2018. Photo / Supplied

In 2018, Wellington City Council painted a rainbow crossing at the intersection of Cuba and Dixon Sts, after the council signed off on the idea in a quest for the capital to be “more deliberately LGBTQI-friendly”.

Mayor at the time Justin Lester took part in painting the crossing, saying the council wanted Cuba St to develop into Wellington’s Pride Precinct.

Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.