Wellington City Council adopts official rainbow action plan

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rainbow colored flag of LGBT society

Wellington City Council has passed a “pioneering” Rainbow Action Plan, the first council in the country to do so.

At a council meeting today, the council unanimously voted in support of the plan, which aims to make the capital more safe and inclusive for LGBTIQ+ communities.

City councillor Teri O’Neill,

