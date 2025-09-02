Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Wellington Chamber of Commerce pitches plan to fix capital’s economic woes

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Infometrics Principal Economist Nick Brunsdon talks to Ryan Bridge about grim economic picture for the capital. Video/ Herald NOW

The capital’s business community has pitched its plan to revive the city’s “stagnant” economy, urging the council to cut commercial rates, push long-debated regional amalgamation, and launch an aggressive PR campaign to rebrand the city.

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has published its pre-election report, saying the city is at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save