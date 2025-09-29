The SBCS loan scheme was administered by Inland Revenue under urgency using a “high trust” application model to ensure eligible businesses could access funds to support the business in a timely manner.
He also filed four fraudulent GST returns when he knew he was not entitled to the GST refunds as he was not operating a business or undertaking a taxable activity, Inland Revenue said in a statement.
Croft also made false amendments to five personal income tax returns and to a Donation Tax Credit (DTC) claim knowing that he was not entitled to the income tax refund or the DTC as he was not self-employed.
In 2021, Croft filed a further four fraudulent income tax returns.
He received $62,600 in total in SBCS loans, and attempted to obtain another $157,939.28 in SBCS loans, DTC and GST and income tax refunds.
The money he received was used for personal discretionary spending, Inland Revenue said.
After taking into account Croft’s guilty plea, attempts at reparation, remorse, and time spent on electronically monitored bail, the judge sentenced him to 3 years and 3 months’ imprisonment on all charges.