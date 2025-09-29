The fraud involved $62,600 in Small Business Cashflow Scheme loans from Inland Revenue and an attempt to obtain a further $157,939.28 in advances. Photo / 123rf

A Wellington beneficiary has been jailed for more than three years on numerous tax fraud charges relating to tens of thousands of dollars.

Bradley John Croft managed to get $62,600 in loans from Inland Revenue and tried to get nearly $158,000 more.

Croft appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court last week and was sentenced on 55 charges brought by Inland Revenue, the police, and the Ministry of Social Development.

The IR charges relate to tax fraud which occurred over four months between May and August 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, with some offending also happening in mid-2021.

In 2020, Croft submitted 12 fraudulent Small Business Cashflow Scheme (SBCS) loan applications knowing that neither he nor the people whose Inland Revenue numbers were used were entitled to the loans.