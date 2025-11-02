Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Waiheke vineyard company Cable Bay Wine Ltd to pay $18,000 to fired worker

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Cable Bay Winery has previously been fined for breaching noise limits. Photo / NZME

A luxury Waiheke vineyard previously fined for excessive noise has now been ordered to pay $18,000 to a wrongly dismissed worker.

The vineyard’s previous brushes with the law over consent breaches impacted the decision to fire worker Giulia Carozzi for mistakenly allowing a helicopter booking that took them over their

