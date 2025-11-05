Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Transmission Gully traffic diverted after van and trailer catch fire

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Video shows a vehicle has caught on fire on Transmission Gully this morning.

Emergency services have been working to put out a vehicle “engulfed in flames” on Wellington’s Transmission Gully this morning.

A passing motorist, who gave his name as Tony, said he was driving south over the Wainui Saddle portion of the major highway when he saw the vehicle on the side

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save