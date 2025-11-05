A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire about 10.10am, just north of the Wainui Summit.
The vehicle was burning in the southbound lane of the highway and traffic was still able to pass, but both southbound lanes were later closed.
New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said on social media as of 10.25am traffic was being diverted at SH59 Paekākāriki.
“Expect delays and allow additional time for travel,” NZTA said.
“SH1 Transmission Gully remains open to northbound traffic, with reduced visibility present due to a car fire approaching Paekākāriki.”
