Video shows a vehicle has caught on fire on Transmission Gully this morning.

Emergency services have been working to put out a vehicle “engulfed in flames” on Wellington’s Transmission Gully this morning.

A passing motorist, who gave his name as Tony, said he was driving south over the Wainui Saddle portion of the major highway when he saw the vehicle on the side of the road fully alight.

The blaze was “incredibly hot” he said, noting “as we drove past we could just feel the heat”.

He said the vehicle, which appears to be a van towing a trailer, was “engulfed in flames” and sending out “clouds and clouds of smoke”.

“It was insane, really,” he said.