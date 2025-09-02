Advertisement
Three arrested after $1000 haul of shoplifted meat found in car

About $1000 worth of meat was found in a car in Wellington.

Three people have been arrested in Wellington after being stopped by police with a car full of allegedly shoplifted meat.

About $1000 of meat was found in the vehicle and the three occupants, an 18-year-old man from Lower Hutt and two young people, were arrested.

All three were charged

