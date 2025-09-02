About $1000 worth of meat was found in a car in Wellington.

Three arrested after $1000 haul of shoplifted meat found in car

About $1000 worth of meat was found in a car in Wellington.

Three people have been arrested in Wellington after being stopped by police with a car full of allegedly shoplifted meat.

About $1000 of meat was found in the vehicle and the three occupants, an 18-year-old man from Lower Hutt and two young people, were arrested.

All three were charged with shoplifting offences and are due to appear in Wellington Youth Court today.

Police had been notified at the weekend of separate instances at supermarkets in Island Bay and Crofton Downs where premium cuts of meat were taken.

A vehicle of interest was spotted travelling north from Wellington and was stopped without issue in Lower Hutt.