Updated

Tepaea Awatere sentenced for fatally running over mother, Vanessa Houpapa, while drink-driving

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Plans for new players to enter supermarket sector & gunman kills 2 children in Minneapolis church, 17 people injured.

A woman who fatally ran over her mother who was trying to stop her drunk driving has avoided being sent to prison.

Her family have forgiven her for the offending, saying if the victim had survived her injuries she would have also forgiven her the very next day.

Tepaea Awatere,

