Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Study claims illicit tobacco is now more than a quarter of the New Zealand market

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Chief Customs Officer Nigel Barnes, is with us to discuss how they’re cracking down on illegal tobacco.

An industry-funded study claims illicit tobacco now makes up more than a quarter of the NZ market. Customs questions the figure but admits illegal sales have grown substantially in the last three years. Melissa Nightingale reports.

A small-time illicit tobacco seller says illegal cigarettes are flooding the market because “they’re

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save