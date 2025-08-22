Government spends $2.7 billion on new aircraft & rich-lister wrongly linked by AI to child abuse.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield has entered the political fray, throwing his support behind a mayoral candidate in his Lower Hutt community.

In a video message, the former Director General of Health said he’s backing former sportsman turned local politician Ken Laban for the Hutt City mayoralty.

“I’ve known Ken for quite a while, he was a great support for me when I was chief executive at the DHB, he was one of our board members, he is an experienced regional government councillor,” Bloomfield said.

He said Laban is deeply connected to the Hutt community with a strong track record.

“I think he’ll be a great mayor for the Hutt,” Bloomfield said.