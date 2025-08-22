Sir Ashley Bloomfield has entered the political fray, throwing his support behind a mayoral candidate in his Lower Hutt community.
In a video message, the former Director General of Health said he’s backing former sportsman turned local politician Ken Laban for the Hutt City mayoralty.
“I’ve known Ken for quitea while, he was a great support for me when I was chief executive at the DHB, he was one of our board members, he is an experienced regional government councillor,” Bloomfield said.
He said Laban is deeply connected to the Hutt community with a strong track record.
“I think he’ll be a great mayor for the Hutt,” Bloomfield said.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.