Winds across large parts of the South Island may turn severe today with MetService warning people to stay alert.

A strong wind watch has been issued for most of the South Island.

Exposed parts of the Canterbury High Country and the foothills of the Canterbury Plains, as well as parts of Fiordland, Stewart Island, inland Southland and Otago are the most at risk.

“A front preceded by a strong northwest flow is expected to move northeast onto the South Island today, then weaken,” the agency said.