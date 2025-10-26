MetService says a significant storm will impact much of New Zealand on Labour Day.

Authorities are warning of more extreme weather heading into Labour Day, with much of the country expected to be battered by a “significant storm”.

The storm is forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain, snow and large swells, just days after severe weather caused chaos across the country and left thousands without power, causing a local state of emergency in Canterbury, Southland and Clutha.

Heavy rain watches have today been upgraded to orange warnings.

The warnings cover the central North Island hill country, Taranaki maunga, the Tararua Range, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers near and north of Arthur’s Pass, the ranges of the Westland district north of Haast, and ranges of Grey and Buller as well as Tasman west of Motueka.

All will come into force throughout Monday.