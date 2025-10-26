Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Severe weather watches upgraded to warnings as Labour Day storm nears

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

MetService says a significant storm will impact much of New Zealand on Labour Day.

MetService says a significant storm will impact much of New Zealand on Labour Day.

Authorities are warning of more extreme weather heading into Labour Day, with much of the country expected to be battered by a “significant storm”.

The storm is forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain, snow and large swells, just days after severe weather caused chaos across the country and left

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save