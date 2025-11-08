Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Serious injuries after cyclists crash in Parkvale, Wairarapa

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Kokotau Rd, Parkvale, is closed as emergency crews work at the scene of a serious crash. Photo / Google Maps

Kokotau Rd, Parkvale, is closed as emergency crews work at the scene of a serious crash. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving cyclists in rural Wairarapa.

The incident happened around 11.30am Saturday on Kokotau Rd, Parkvale, near Carterton.

Police said initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The crash involved at least two cyclists, a police spokeswoman said, and no other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save