Rescue helicopters sent to landfills as old emergency beacons accidentally activate

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Search and rescue officer Alex Taylor says personal locator beacons shouldn't be sent to the dump without being properly disabled.

Somewhere in the hills near Blenheim, a distress signal is going off. The team in the Rescue Co-ordination Centre springs into action. A helicopter is sent out, flying across the Cook Strait from Wellington, rushing to the aid of a lost or injured tramper, perhaps?

Instead it is an old

