Porirua power cut affects 5000 properties; crews work on fix

RNZ
Quick Read

Properties in Paremata, Papakowhai, Camborne, Whitby, Titahi Bay, Pauatahanui, Plimmerton, Porirua City Centre and Aotea are without power. Photo / 123rf

About 5000 properties in Porirua, north of Wellington, are without power on a frosty Saturday morning.

Lines company Wellington Electricity said the power was cut about 9.40am because of a problem at the Mana zone substation.

It said crews were working to fix the problem and it hoped to restore

