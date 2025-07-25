Properties in Paremata, Papakowhai, Camborne, Whitby, Titahi Bay, Pauatahanui, Plimmerton, Porirua City Centre and Aotea are without power. Photo / 123rf

About 5000 properties in Porirua, north of Wellington, are without power on a frosty Saturday morning.

Lines company Wellington Electricity said the power was cut about 9.40am because of a problem at the Mana zone substation.

It said crews were working to fix the problem and it hoped to restore power by 12.40pm Saturday.

Properties in Paremata, Papakowhai, Camborne, Whitby, Titahi Bay, Pauatahanui, Plimmerton, Porirua City Centre and Aotea are affected.

MetService’s website shows it’s been a still, frosty morning in the area, and it was about 4C when the power went out.