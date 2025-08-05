Advertisement
Police launch search for missing diver in Wellington Harbour

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police boat Lady Elizabeth IV on Wellington Harbour, where the dive team is today searching for a missing diver. File photo / Mark Mitchell

The police dive team is searching for a missing diver in Wellington Harbour today.

The diver was in the water off Lower Hutt’s Lowry Bay but failed to surface.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they were alerted to the incident at 11am on Tuesday.

“The Police National Dive Squad

