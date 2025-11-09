Gifts offered to police have been detailed in an annual register. Photo / File
An unused child’s bicycle from the Prime Minister’s garage is among a list of gifts given to police staff in the last year, along with $1000 worth of alcohol from the Chinese Embassy and a kitchen appliance from Israeli police.
Christopher Luxon “would not take no for an answer” whenpressing the bike on a member of the Dignitary Protection Service (DPS), saying it would help him clear space in his garage.
The gift is just one of 165 offered to police in the 2024-25 year, listed in a yearly register.
According to documents provided under the Official Information Act, a constable in the DPS was working a late shift two days before Christmas when Luxon offered him the bike to give to his own child.
“I was called upon by the Prime Minister, who offered an old bicycle to me and asked me to see it,” the officer wrote in a gift register form, adding he “kindly refused”, but that Luxon asked him to follow him into the garage.
Wānaka police had been notified in September last year of an overdue flight, and an officer was able to track down the pilot with a phone call.
“The passenger in the aircraft who was supposed to call the flight follower was sheepish and came into the Wānaka police station a few days later with a bottle of whisky,” the gift form said.
“I explained that it was unnecessary and certainly not what police expect. I advised the gifter that I would donate the gift to Wanaka SAR [Search and Rescue] volunteers who do a great job for the community. Things like this are awkward as giving it back is disrespectful.”
The officer’s plan to regift the liquor was rejected though.
“I can’t support the regifting of alcohol,” wrote the staff member who declined the request. “While awkward, the action at the time would be to walk the person across to the SAR building given it is so close and call LandSAR in to receive it. Police can’t be seen to hand this now on to anyone.”
In April this year Israeli police gave a portable fruit juicer to the International Services Group as a “visit gift”.
The juicer was later given a home in a shared kitchenette at the Police National Headquarters in Wellington.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers was also given a teddy bear by Hong Kong police during a policing conference in Dubai, which was “retained as heritage of office”.
Some rejected gifts include tickets to an All Blacks game, an unexpected $5000 given to an officer by a retired colleague, a gift card for an officer who helped euthanise and rescue stock from a truck crash, and two luxury pens and a wallet from the United Arab Emirates State Security Department.
Wellington police also returned a box full of hair scrunchies given by a donor as a token of appreciation for “all the hard work the female police staff do for their community”.
Other bottles of alcohol and gift vouchers were also destroyed, returned or donated.
Details of gifts are collated in the register, which is regularly audited by the Police National Headquarters Assurance Group.
Police policy dictates small trinket-type presents worth less than $50 can be accepted as long as they are given infrequently. Money or vouchers should be declined where possible, as should alcohol.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 12 years.