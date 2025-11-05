Turner has previously been associated with the Mongrel Mob gang and is from Wainuiomata.

It is not the first time Turner has been sought. In February this year, an appeal went out for information on his whereabouts, with police saying at the time he was “actively avoiding” them.

In late 2023, police also issued a warrant for Turner, saying he was “dangerous” and should not be approached.

In 2009, it was reported Turner, who was 18 at the time, was involved in an exorcism ceremony in which a 22-year-old woman died after water was forced into her mouth and eyes in a supposed attempt to flush out a demon.

Police ask anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts to contact them using reference number 251028/9562.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.