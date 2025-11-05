Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Police appeal for sightings of wanted Lower Hutt man Trident Turner

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Trident Turner is said to be on the run from police, who have a warrant for his arrest.

Trident Turner is said to be on the run from police, who have a warrant for his arrest.

Police are warning the public not to approach a Lower Hutt man currently on the run.

Trident Turner is wanted by police for allegedly breaching his conditions and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is thought to be in the Lower Hutt area.

“Anyone with information is urged not to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save