It’s the middle of winter on the Petone foreshore, and people are sleeping in their cars. One social service worker says the issue of homelessness is “everywhere” in the city, and even people on regular pay cheques are among those sleepingrough. Nick James reports.
It’s a freezing winter’s night on the Petone foreshore, bone-chilling southerly winds whip up whitecaps on Wellington harbour.
In car parks next to the beach several people are asleep in vehicles, or getting ready to.
Lower Hutt vinyl layer Dylan Holdaway, 35, said he had been sleeping in his silver Toyota Wish for the past five months.
“It starts running your body down because you can’t get good nutrients into you, then you start getting sick, then you start missing days at work.”
He worked 30 hours a week, and said living in his car made it hard to maintain his appearance on the job.
“It is just further and further challenges compiling upon themselves but I am the sort of person who, when life comes along [and] lays the wero at your feet, you pick it up, you find ways to overcome these things.”
Holdaway said there was a growing number of people in a similar position, and that there was “a community starting to form” of people sleeping rough.
Another man RNZ met that night but spoke to later was Wayne.
He parks his campervan on the Petone foreshore three to four nights a week while he works fulltime transporting cars.
Wayne said he lived in the campervan so he could save to support his mother and daughter better than if he was renting a home.
Paying for a rental may cut some of the money he could provide for his mum to give her a good life, he said.
Wayne knew of 10 people in the Wellington region who were sleeping in vehicles.
“But there is probably a lot more that I don’t know about out there.”
Bishop said he was committed to helping those sleeping rough and the Government would have more to say on the issue “very soon”.
“We want to reassure people if you are in genuine housing need there will always be supports available.”
He rejected the idea that the Government’s policy of stricter access to emergency housing was linked to an increase in rough sleepers.
“That is not what the official advice says.”
In a statement, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said based on reports from providers and councils, the number of people who were homeless in the Wellington region had increased.
The ministry’s latest Homelessness Insights Report found that while it could not quantify the growth of homelessness around the country, the information it did have pointed to an increase in the problem.