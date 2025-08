A US special envoy has arrived in Gaza in hopes to mediate some peace. Turmoil offer Trump's tariffs continues. Job layoffs at Weta Workshop in Wellington. PM is in Christchurch.

Emergency services have rushed to an Auckland mountain biking destination after an incident left one person seriously injured.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it sent an ambulance, a rapid response unit and a helicopter to Woodhill Forest, Muriwai, today.

One patient was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said.

Woodhill Mountain Bike Park, where a person was seriously injured today and taken to Middlemore Hospital. Photo / File

Only one person was injured in the incident, which involved a bike in the forest.