Mothers Ruined gin faced a years-long trademark battle with the owners of Mother energy drink.
A Wellington craft gin business has been forced to start again after a years-long trademark battle with an energy drink giant because its name contained the word “mother”.
During the Covid lockdowns, lifelong friends Jo Davy and Helen Gower began experimenting with gin distilling.
The Wellington-based scientists said that, withtheir combined lab experience, home distilling came naturally.
“We realised that we could make good gin, and we had already had the idea for the name, so we thought we would just launch ourselves into a big adventure and see if we could make it commercial.”
Both being mums, they decided on the name Mothers Ruined, a reference to “mother’s ruin”, a historical term for gin that derived from the 18th-century “gin craze” in England. Overconsumption of cheap and readily available gin led to reports of widespread neglect of children by drunken mothers.
Then, in May 2022, they were notified that there had been an objection to their trademark application from Energy Beverages, which owns global energy drink brands Monster Energy and Mother.
“It was a bit of a blow”, Davy said.
But the pair planned to fight, and sought help from Wellington intellectual property lawyer Kate Duckworth, who took on the case pro bono, and advised them to keep the business going.
“Kate was convinced that we would win, we’d got that historical precedent, their energy drink, Mother, is a non-alcoholic in a can. How was anyone going to be confused?
“She advised us to go ahead, get the bottles printed, launch, go to market, and so we did, but we had that trademark thing hanging over us.”
The process dragged on for three years, with delays for hearings and extensions, leading to Davy and Gower making the difficult choice to throw in the towel.
“It could have dragged on forever. If we wanted to really scale the business, having a trademark battle hanging over us was absolutely not going to help that, so we decided to call it quits with Mothers Ruined.”
Davy said the decision came with “a lot of tears and a lot of rage”, and the pair have been forced to “go back to square one”.
“We were tracking well, and we were scuppered.”
They had to destroy thousands of unused cardboard bottles that had been printed with their branding, and Davy said the whole ordeal had set them back years.
Gray said opposing the Mothers Ruined trademark through the Intellectual Property Office, rather than simply suing the pair, was likely a strategic choice.
“It would be very, very expensive if they sued people every time they did that. Objectively, I would have been surprised if they had succeeded.
“But they probably have enough success, or scare enough people away, that they think it’s worth doing.”
He said there were two alcoholic drinks on the market with registered trademarks that included the word mother: Mother’s Milk gin and In The Name of Mother Nature, a French champagne house. Their continued existence suggested Mothers Ruined could have succeeded if the case had made it to a hearing.
“But by putting people to a lot of expense, people with deeper pockets often win.”
Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.