Walker said she wasn’t even aware her son had taken a knock to the head during the August 2021 game, playing for Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, in which he was first injured.

Jed Walker, 19, (right) died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat. He is pictured with sister Aria Walker, 11, and brother Leroy Walker, 17.

“I’ve got this photo of him and he’s absolutely dazed, and I just thought he was exhausted,” Walker said.

Jed didn’t tell his parents he was still suffering a headache days later, and he took another knock to the head while missing a basketball catch days after that.

“That Saturday was the first big seizure . . . he stopped breathing so I started CPR on him.”

Jed was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with a concussion, and a few months later suffered another seizure in the bathroom and hit his head on the edge of the vanity.

He also badly broke his leg during a cricket game, which was believed to have happened as a result of his concussion.

Walker was full of praise for Concussion Care in Auckland, who told Jed he should not play rugby for the rest of that season.

Jed Walker, 19, was passionate about performing in drama and music.

“That’s the only time I’d seen him shed a tear. It was heartbreaking,” Walker said.

Jed had gone through months of struggles with his health and injuries, and had battled through some disappointments academically at school, but was happy and doing well once he started university.

Walker said one of Jed’s friends had mentioned how excited he was to move to Dunedin for study, as nobody there would know him and he could have a fresh start.

“How cool he got to live the life he so desperately wanted. He was happy,” Walker said.

“He never found his tribe of people until he went to university, and then he’s found this extraordinary group . . . There’s 19 of them coming up from Dunedin next week for the service.

“He was surrounded by love in a way that we hadn’t even imagined . . . He was so happy and we do take a lot of solace in that.”

Jed, who was born in England but came back to New Zealand with his family and settled in Kinloch, near Taupo, was a keen sportsman. He played rugby, basketball and cricket but also thrived in drama and music studies.

Jed Walker was a keen sportsman, playing rugby, basketball and cricket.

“He was a performer. He’s so introverted, believe it or not, but he liked being another character,” Belinda Walker said, describing Jed as having “unbelievable potential”.

When he had to do his NCEA performances for music, “he would shake like a leaf”, said Walker, who noted he had performed as a drummer, bass guitarist and singer.

He recently acted as a stand-in for John Lithgow in the New Zealand film The Rule of Jenny Pen, as well as being an extra.

The weekend he died, Jed had gone to a party dressed as Freddie Mercury. He video-called his parents later, joking about the eyeliner he’d worn for his costume.

He told them he had sung Somebody to Love at the party.

“I know for him to have had the Dutch courage to sing in front of his friends, he had to have had a drink,” Walker said.

“He so badly wanted to be an ordinary guy. The problem for him was, he was extraordinary.”

Walker believes alcohol may have been a trigger for his final seizure.

Jed Walker was surrounded by friends when he died in Dunedin late last month.

“This was his sixth seizure this year. His neurologist had said in March that if you have had more than two seizures in a year, your chances of dying go up.

“Triggers are stress, lack of sleep, and certainly once you start taking medication for anything you really shouldn’t mix [with alcohol].

The night he died, he had been watching the rugby with his flatmates, and then had gone to bed. His flatmates checked on him that evening and found him unresponsive.

There were efforts to revive him but Jed could not be saved.

NZ Police said Jed’s death was not considered suspicious.

Jed would have been 20 in December, but his parents decided to throw him an early 21st birthday party last week as a memorial in Dunedin.

They were able to grieve and laugh with his close friends and with family in the South Island at the milestone party Jed would never reach.

“[Jed’s friends] are as tight as can be. Honestly, the love of Jed was amazing. They talked about this guy being the centre of the party. We’re like, ‘Jed?’

“These guys have been a lifesaver. They wrapped up our boy. Not just Jed, but Leroy [Jed’s 17-year-old brother]. They took him golfing. He’s a part of Jed for them and they’re a part of Jed for him.”

The Walkers’ youngest child, 11-year-old Aria, had also been taken in by Jed’s female friends, and had “gained 10 new big sisters”.

Walker said one of the main words she would use to describe her son was “kind”.

“Everybody talks about him being this fabulous young man. Inclusive, positive, kind, and outrageously talented.”

Jed Walker leaves behind his sister Aria (pictured) and brother Leroy.

A funeral service for Jed will be held at his old school, Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, on Sunday at 2pm. A livestream link will be posted on the local community Facebook pages. Walker said all are welcome.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said they were “deeply saddened” by Jed’s death, describing him as a “well-liked and valued member” of the university.

“He will be profoundly missed.

“We have set up a space on campus where Jed’s community can come together to remember him and be supported. We continue to remind our students of the support services available to them during this difficult time.”

The university said staff were in close contact with Jed’s whānau and are doing all they can to support them.

“Our thoughts and aroha are with his whānau and friends as they navigate this immense loss.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.