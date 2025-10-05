Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Mother of uni student, Jed Walker, who died of suspected seizure in Dunedin flat speaks of ‘immense loss’

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Jed Walker, 19, died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat. Jed Walker, 19, died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat.

Jed Walker, 19, died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat. Jed Walker, 19, died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat.

A young Dunedin student who died of a suspected seizure had finally been living “the life he so desperately wanted” after years of hardships, his mother says.

Jed Walker, 19, was studying finance and marketing at the University of Otago and had been having occasional seizures since suffering a concussion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save