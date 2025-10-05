Jed Walker, 19, died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat. Jed Walker, 19, died on September 27, 2025 of a suspected seizure in his Dunedin flat.
A young Dunedin student who died of a suspected seizure had finally been living “the life he so desperately wanted” after years of hardships, his mother says.
Jed Walker, 19, was studying finance and marketing at the University of Otago and had been having occasional seizures since suffering a concussionin a 2021 rugby game.
While the post-mortem was inconclusive, his loved ones believe it was a seizure that took him in the end.
“He was surrounded by love in a way that we hadn’t even imagined,” said mum Belinda Walker, who first found out about the tragic loss of her son when a police officer knocked on her door about 10.15pm on Saturday, September 27.
Walker said her son was not alone when he died, but was surrounded by friends who had gone to check on him as he slept and found him unresponsive.
Jed, who was born in England but came back to New Zealand with his family and settled in Kinloch, near Taupo, was a keen sportsman. He played rugby, basketball and cricket but also thrived in drama and music studies.
“He was a performer. He’s so introverted, believe it or not, but he liked being another character,” Belinda Walker said, describing Jed as having “unbelievable potential”.
When he had to do his NCEA performances for music, “he would shake like a leaf”, said Walker, who noted he had performed as a drummer, bass guitarist and singer.
He recently acted as a stand-in for John Lithgow in the New Zealand film The Rule of Jenny Pen, as well as being an extra.
The weekend he died, Jed had gone to a party dressed as Freddie Mercury. He video-called his parents later, joking about the eyeliner he’d worn for his costume.
He told them he had sung Somebody to Love at the party.
The Walkers’ youngest child, 11-year-old Aria, had also been taken in by Jed’s female friends, and had “gained 10 new big sisters”.
Walker said one of the main words she would use to describe her son was “kind”.
“Everybody talks about him being this fabulous young man. Inclusive, positive, kind, and outrageously talented.”
A funeral service for Jed will be held at his old school, Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, on Sunday at 2pm. A livestream link will be posted on the local community Facebook pages. Walker said all are welcome.
A University of Otago spokeswoman said they were “deeply saddened” by Jed’s death, describing him as a “well-liked and valued member” of the university.
“We have set up a space on campus where Jed’s community can come together to remember him and be supported. We continue to remind our students of the support services available to them during this difficult time.”
The university said staff were in close contact with Jed’s whānau and are doing all they can to support them.
“Our thoughts and aroha are with his whānau and friends as they navigate this immense loss.”
