The Government plans to replace the current fuel tax with a new road users charge and unemployment has reached a five-year high of 5.2%. Video / Herald NOW

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Masterton Police Station locked down after man presents knife at front counter

A Wairarapa police station was put into lockdown this morning after a member of the public came in and presented a knife to a front-counter employee.

The 49-year-old was eventually tasered and arrested by police, Wairarapa Area Commander Inspector Nicholas Thom said.

The man came into Masterton Police Station at 11.37am and presented the weapon at a staff member, he said.

“The staff member acted swiftly and immediately placed the station into lockdown.

“Officers attempted to speak to the man, however he continued to act in a threatening way.”