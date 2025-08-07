The altercation later moved outside the station, where staff continued to speak with the man.
“A short time later, the man was tasered and then arrested at the scene. He is being medically assessed by ambulance.”
“The lockdown has since been lifted and the station has reopened to the public.”
“Thankfully, no police staff were injured during the incident,” Thom said.
Charges against the man are being considered.
“I want to commend our attending staff on their quick response to this incident, resolving a tricky situation.
“We would like to thank members of the Masterton community for their co-operation and understanding while this incident unfolded.”