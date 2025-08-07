Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Masterton Police Station locked down after man presents knife at front counter

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The Government plans to replace the current fuel tax with a new road users charge and unemployment has reached a five-year high of 5.2%. Video / Herald NOW

A Wairarapa police station was put into lockdown this morning after a member of the public came in and presented a knife to a front-counter employee.

The 49-year-old was eventually tasered and arrested by police, Wairarapa Area Commander Inspector Nicholas Thom said.

The man came into Masterton Police Station at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save