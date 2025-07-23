Advertisement
Mass murderer Raymond Wahia Ratima denied parole, explains why he killed seven people

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Raymond Ratima was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1993 after pleading guilty to seven counts of murder, attempted murder and killing an unborn child. Photo / NZ Herald

A mass murderer who killed seven people – including three of his young children – has explained why he committed the “horrific” crime.

Raymond Wahia Ratima was denied parole yesterday for the 16th time since being jailed in 1993.

Ratima, who is now aged 57, killed his sons

