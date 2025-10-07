Advertisement
Mass gang brawl at Palmerston North hotel leads to arrests

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
Six Mongrel Mob members and associates have been charged. File photo / Sarah Bicknell

Multiple gang members have been charged following a mass brawl at a Palmerston North hotel.

Six Mongrel Mob members and associates are due to appear in Palmerston North District Court for their alleged parts in a gang fight on August 8.

Police were called to the hotel on Main St

