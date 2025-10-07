“A series of Mongrel Mob members were involved in assaulting members of the public, and in some instances, bottles, bar stools and other weapons of opportunity are believed to have been used,” police said.

Multiple people received minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene, then later at Palmerston North Hospital.

Police identified multiple people believed to be responsible for the brawl, and a Gang Conflict Warrant was issued in the Manawatū area.

The warrant broadened police’s power under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act, giving police special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, a number of search warrants were conducted in relation to the brawl, resulting in the arrest of seven Mongrel Mob members.

Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How said this violence stemmed from people not being able to accept no as an answer.

“Clearly the use of violence by these gang members to get their own way is not going to be tolerated,” How said.

“These arrests are pleasing and show the community our determination to ensure each person is held accountable for their behaviour and actions in this incident.”

Six people, most aged in their late 30s, are due in court on various assault-related charges. One 27-year-old man was warned for possession of an offensive weapon.

While the investigation into the brawl continues, police cannot rule out further arrests or charges.