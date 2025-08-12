Advertisement
Lower Hutt teen’s numb lip sliced open, ‘cosmetic’ stitches needed after botched dentist visit

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Warning: This article contains graphic images.

A Lower Hutt teenager has been left “traumatised” after her lip was sliced open in a dental appointment gone wrong.

The girl’s sister has claimed the 14-year-old had to get a paper towel from the clinic’s reception to stem the bleeding herself.

Tira Carroll

